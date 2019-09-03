Jennings replacing Davis as Redblacks' starting QB
The Ottawa Redblacks are promoting Jonathon Jennings to starting quarterback.
Davis was pulled from Ottawa's last game after 3 interceptions in loss to Saskatchewan
The Redblacks (3-7) will replace the struggling Dominique Davis with Jennings when they return to action on Saturday against the visiting Toronto Argonauts.
Davis was pulled from the Redblacks' last game after throwing three interceptions in a 40-18 loss against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 24.
Jennings went 16-for-26 for 208 yards and one touchdown after replacing Davis in Regina.
Jennings signed with the Redblacks during the off-season after four years with the B.C. Lions.
Davis, the backup last season in Ottawa to Trevor Harris, got the first crack to start this season after Harris signed with the Edmonton Eskimos.
