Star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

CFL's reigning most outstanding special teams player released by Miami Dolphins

The Canadian Press
DeVonte Dedmon, seen here during rookie minicamp with the Dolphins in May, was released by Miami and subsequently picked up by the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday. (Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports)

The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns.

Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season.

"DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands," Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said Saturday in a statement.

WATCH | Dedmon takes it to the house:

Redblacks' Dedmon returns punt 73 yards for touchdown against Elks

11 months ago
Duration 1:28
Ottawa's DeVonte Dedmon gives his team a 17-point lead during the third quarter in a game against Edmonton.

"It's exciting for the team to be able to add a player of his calibre to the roster and we're happy to have him back in the mix."

Ottawa's next game is Aug. 27 in Edmonton against the Elks.

