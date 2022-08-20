Star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint
CFL's reigning most outstanding special teams player released by Miami Dolphins
CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season.
"DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands," Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said Saturday in a statement.
"It's exciting for the team to be able to add a player of his calibre to the roster and we're happy to have him back in the mix."
Ottawa's next game is Aug. 27 in Edmonton against the Elks.
