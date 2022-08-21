Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL

Star Canadian QB Rourke to undergo foot surgery; Lions 'hopeful' for late season return

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday.

24-year-old from Oakville, Ont., suffered injury in B.C.'s win over the Riders on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke suffered a right foot injury in B.C.'s 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The club stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday.

The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot.

Rourke was injured in B.C.'s 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.

"It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and subsequent rehab will open the door for a return late in the season.

"Michael O'Connor will start at quarterback on Friday against Saskatchewan."

WATCH | Rourke exits game with injury:

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke leaves game with injury

2 days ago
Duration 1:16
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke needs to be helped off the field after suffering a sack from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson.

Rourke, a 24-year-old born in Victoria, B.C., and raised in Oakville, Ont., is in his first full season as the starter with the Lions (8-1), who are second in the West Division behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1).

It's been a banner '22 season for Rourke, who leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281), TDs (25) and completion percentage (79.2).

Rourke has also rushed for 304 yards and seven TDs on 39 carries.

He's been named the CFL's top performer the last three weeks and five times this season.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now