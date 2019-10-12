Bombers get revenge in win over Alouettes
Winnipeg surrendered 20-point lead in previous meeting
Andrew Harris and Drew Wolitarsky both had TDs as the Bombers (10-6) took a five-point lead into the second half Saturday. Kicker Justin Medlock added three field goals before Taylor's interception in the fourth and another with less than two minutes left in the game.
A 90-yard runback by Mario Alford was Montreal's (8-7) lone touchdown in the first half. Jake Wieneke added another in the third quarter and Boris Bede added a field goal.
The Alouettes' loss clinched first in the CFL's East Division for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks have been mathematically eliminated from the post-season.
Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler was intercepted twice and Montreal's Vernon Adams Jr. was picked off four times.
WATCH | Bombers' late interception spells end for Montreal:
