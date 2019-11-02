Alouettes gain momentum heading into playoffs with win over Redblacks

Vernon Adams Jr. started the game for Montreal and was 13 for 16 for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Alouettes earned a 42-32 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night to carry some momentum into next weekend's CFL playoffs.

Matthew Shiltz took over for Adams in the second quarter and finished the game 9 for 12 for 101 yards and one touchdown for Montreal (10-8), which will host the Edmonton Eskimos in the East semifinal on Nov. 10.

The Redblacks (3-15) played one of their best games of the season, but finished the season having lost 11 straight and Ottawa has the worst home record (1-8) since Winnipeg and Edmonton in 2013.

The best news of the night for the Redblacks came early in the first quarter when they announced two-year contract extensions for wide receiver Brad Sinopoli, defensive back Jean-Philippe Bolduc, offensive lineman Alex Mateas, defensive lineman Nigel Romick and running back Brendan Gillanders. In an unusual move, the news was posted on the big screen inside the stadium.

Ottawa used all three of its quarterbacks. Dominique Davis played the first half and was 16 for 18 for 155 yards, before getting injured. Will Arndt played most of the second half and finished 17 for 25 for 161 yards and one interception, but it was Jonathan Jennings who had three rushing TD's.

Leading 17-11 Montreal wasted no time extending its lead as Shiltz connected with Dante Absher for a 13-yard TD pass on the opening drive of the second half and then added a single on the kickoff.