CFL

Blue Bombers defeat Alouettes for 9th straight win to remain undefeated at home

Zach Collaros threw for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-21 in a seesaw battle Saturday.

Winnipeg has already clinched 1st place in West Division standings

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) gets pressure from Montreal Alouettes' Nick Usher (10) and Chris Ackie (21) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg on Saturday. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Zach Collaros threw for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stayed perfect at home this season by defeating the Montreal Alouettes 31-21 in a seesaw battle Saturday.

It was Winnipeg's (11-1) last regular-season game at home in the shortened 14-game CFL season. They hit the 7-0 mark in front of 22,933 fans at IG Field, the first time the club hasn't lost at home since it went 8-0 in 1984.

The Bombers have already clinched first place in the West Division and will host the division final Dec. 5. Montreal (6-6) got a playoff spot when the B.C. Lions lost to Hamilton Friday night.

The teams play a rematch in Montreal next Saturday and Winnipeg finishes the regular season on the road in Calgary.

WATCH | Winnipeg earns win over Montreal to stay undefeated at home:

Blue Bombers finish season unbeaten at home with victory over Alouettes

54 minutes ago
1:36
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers claimed their ninth straight win over the Montreal Alouettes 31-21. 1:36

Bombers middle linebacker Adam Bighill intercepted Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris with 1:54 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Als on third down with three yards to go.

Newly acquired Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo then connected on a 47-yard field goal with 1:23 remaining to make it 31-21. Bombers defensive back DeAundre Alford capped it off with another pick of Harris with 54 seconds left.

