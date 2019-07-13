Vernon Adams Jr.'s career-day helps Alouettes down Redblacks

Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 36-19 on Saturday.

Adams also ran for a pair of TDs to lead Montreal (2-2), while completing 23-of-30 passes.

Dominique Davis was 23-of-37 passing for 268 yards for the Redblacks (2-2) and scored on a four-yard run with less than five minutes to play, but it wasn't enough.

Already up by 10, Adams scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give the Alouettes a 29-12 lead.

After Ottawa turned the ball over on downs on their own one-yard line Montreal got a one-yard touchdown run from Adams for the final score.

The Alouettes scored the game's first nine points, with six of those coming off turnovers, before the Redblacks mounted a comeback late in the first half.