Alouettes clinch playoff berth with win over Redblacks
Davis puts Montreal on top with late rushing TD; Ottawa loses 11th straight at home
Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Montreal Alouettes to a 34-30 win over the Ottawa Redblacks and a post-season berth on Friday night.
Entering the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead, Montreal (8-8) went down by three points due to 44- and 10-yard field goals from Ottawa (4-12) kicker Lewis Ward with just over nine minutes remaining.
The loss was the 11th straight at home for the Redblacks, who have just one victory in their past 22 outings at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa. Ottawa remains alive for a playoff berth but needs to win its final two games and have the Saskatchewan Roughriders drop their last two contests.
WATCH | Davis punches in late TD as Alouettes clinch playoff spot:
Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris went 19-of-27 passing for 241 yards and one touchdown in the win. Kicker David Côté contributed a pair of field goals from 23 and 45 yards out.
Redblacks QB Nick Arbuckle paced his squad going 28-of-36 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
The first half consisted of plenty of action, as the Redblacks took a 24-17 lead into the break.
On the game's first play from scrimmage, Arbuckle tossed a lateral to wide receiver Ryan Davis, who then connected with Shaquille Johnson on a 45-yard catch-and-run play. Three plays later, that trickery led to the Redblacks opening the scoring on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Arbuckle to Siaosi Mariner.
On Ottawa's next possession, Arbuckle fumbled attempting to scramble and Alouettes defensive back Adarius Pickett scooped the ball up and scored on a 16-yard return to tie the game up at 7-7.
How the turn tables:<a href="https://twitter.com/Pick6Pickett?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pick6Pickett</a> says "I'll take that for 6!"<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLGameday</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MTLAlouettes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MTLAlouettes</a> <a href="https://t.co/LNo05840LM">pic.twitter.com/LNo05840LM</a>—@CFL
After a 35-yard touchdown catch from Tevaun Smith gave the Redblacks a 14-7 lead just over two minutes later, Côté hit a 23-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-10 with under four minutes remaining in the quarter.
The Alouettes took their first lead of the game in the third quarter as they turned a 24-17 deficit into a 27-24 advantage.
Côté kicked off the scoring with a 45-yard field goal five minutes in before William Stanback ran in for a three-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the quarter.
WATCH | Unknown History of the 1962 Fog Bowl:
