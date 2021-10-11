Alouettes' backup QB Matthew Shiltz takes over late, helps comeback over Redblacks
Cameron Artis-Payne scores late touchdown for Montreal's 1st home win of season
A late touchdown by running back Cameron Artis-Payne gave the Alouettes a 17-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday for Montreal's first home win of the season.
Filling in for CFL rushing leader William Stanback, Artis-Payne rushed for 122 yards for the Alouettes (4-4), adding the game-winning touchdown.
Ottawa quarterback Caleb Evans failed to throw a touchdown pass, racking up 125 passing yards and one interception.
Lewis Ward was the only Redblack (2-7) to score, kicking four field goals.
Needing a successful late fourth quarter drive, Adams Jr. left the game hurt after getting tackled on a rush.
WATCH | Late touchdown from Artis-Payne leads Alouettes past Redblacks:
Matthew Shiltz took over at quarterback and helped Montreal to its game-clinching drive capped by a seven-yard rush from Artis-Payne with 42 seconds left to play.
Shiltz completed all three of his pass attempts in the drive for 36 yards.
The Alouettes entered the game with a bang. Almondo Sewell and Davis recorded two sacks on the two first plays of the game and forced a three-and-out. Montreal followed with their first touchdown, a five-yard pass from Adams Jr. to Jake Weinieke for his league-leading seventh touchdown.
Ottawa added two more points by keeping the Montreal offence in their own zone, forcing punter Joseph Zema to concede a safety and bring the score to 7-5.
With 57 seconds to go in the first half, Ward kicked a second field goal, his 20th of the season, to give the Redblacks an 8-7 lead by halftime.
Cote then kicked his 20th field goal of the season to give the Alouettes a five-point lead.
Ward kicked his third field goal of the afternoon, bringing the deficit back to two points and added a fourth in the final quarter for a short-lived 14-13 Redblacks lead.
Before their final game-winning drive, Montreal conceded another safety with 3:33 to go in the game following two consecutive sacks by Ottawa, their fifth and sixth of the game respectively.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?