Alouettes down Eskimos to record 1st winning record since opening of 2017 season
QB Vernon Adams Jr. passes for 191 yards to help extend Montreal's win streak to 3
Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw one touchdown and caught another as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 20-10 in humid and hot conditions on Saturday for their first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2016 season.
Adams completed 15-of-22 passes for 191 yards for Montreal (3-2). He also ran for 44 yards. Kicker Boris Bede converted two field goals.
Trevor Harris went 29 for 44 for 271 yards for the Eskimos (3-2), who have lost two of their last three games. Harris also threw two interceptions, ending a streak of 228 consecutive passes without a pick.
Kicker Sean Whyte scored all 10 points for the visitors from three field goals and a single.
The Alouettes now have a winning record for the first time since the opening game of the 2017 season.
The weather was a big factor on Saturday, for both the players and the 16,137 fans at Percival Molson Stadium.
