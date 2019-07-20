Alouettes down Eskimos to record 1st winning record since opening of 2017 season

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw one touchdown and caught another as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 20-10 in humid and hot conditions on Saturday for their first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2016 season.

Adams completed 15-of-22 passes for 191 yards for Montreal (3-2). He also ran for 44 yards. Kicker Boris Bede converted two field goals.

Trevor Harris went 29 for 44 for 271 yards for the Eskimos (3-2), who have lost two of their last three games. Harris also threw two interceptions, ending a streak of 228 consecutive passes without a pick.

Kicker Sean Whyte scored all 10 points for the visitors from three field goals and a single.

The Alouettes now have a winning record for the first time since the opening game of the 2017 season.

The weather was a big factor on Saturday, for both the players and the 16,137 fans at Percival Molson Stadium.