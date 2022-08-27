Fajardo bounces back as Roughriders defeat Rourke-less Lions
B.C. QB underwent surgery on Friday to repair Lisfranc sprain in right foot
The Saskatchewan Roughriders closed out their CFL season series with a 23-16 road win over the injury-stricken B.C. Lions on Friday night at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.
Kian Schaffer-Baker and Tevin Jones had touchdowns for Saskatchewan, while Brett Lauther connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and added a convert. Jacob Scarfone caught a touchdown pass for B.C., while Sean Whyte went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts.
In his first CFL start following last week's injury to B.C.'s Nathan Rourke, Michael O'Connor went 6-for-15 for 94 yards. He was replaced by Antonio Pipkin with 8:21 left to play in the second quarter. Pipkin went 9-for-17 in the air for 112 yards, and also ran for 26 yards.
Rourke had surgery on Friday to repair the Lisfranc sprain in his right foot.
WATCH l Fajardo leads way in Riders' win over Lions:
On the Lions' opening drive, O'Connor moved the ball efficiently into scoring position. Following a 17-yard kickoff return by Loucheiz Purifoy, the 26-year-old connected with Bryan Burnham and Lucky Whitehead as part of a 46-yard drive that led to a Whyte field goal, just 2:29 into the game.
There was no further scoring in the first quarter.
Saskatchewan posted its first points of the game with 8:35 left to play in the first half, when Brett Lauther connected on a 20-yard field goal after Fajardo hit Schaffer-Baker with a 49-yard dart that took the Riders down to the B.C. 13-yard line.
On the Lions' next possession, Antonio Pipkin took over at quarterback, after O'Connor suffered a reported groin injury on a hard hit from Saskatchewan's Darnell Sankey on the previous drive, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer.
The Riders quickly got the ball back, then scored the first major of the game with 3:57 left before halftime, when Fajardo connected with a wide-open Schaffer-Baker for an 89-yard scoring play.
Trailing for the first time in the game, Pipkin efficiently moved the ball downfield. But a pass attempt to Rhymes in the end zone failed, leading to a third field goal for Whyte.
Taking over with 1:17 remaining before halftime, the Riders quickly moved into field-goal position. Lauther hit his second of the game to give the visitors a 13-9 lead as they headed into the locker room.
Lauther added another field goal midway through the third quarter. With 1:01 remaining, Fajardo finished off a strong sequence of passes with a 26-yarder to Jones, pushing the lead to 23-9.
In the fourth, Pipkin prourut together a strong passing drive then, from the seven-yard-line, scrambled out of the pocket to hit Scarfone in the end zone, cutting the lead to a single possession with 5:59 left to play. But they couldn't get any closer.
The Riders improve to 6-5 for the season, while the Lions fall to 8-2.
WATCH l Rourke suffers injury in Week 11:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?