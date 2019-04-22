CFL, players to return to negotiating table on April 29
Collective bargaining agreement expires May 18, training camps open next day
Talks between the CFL and its players on a new collective bargaining agreement will resume on April 29.
The following day, CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay told reporters the CFL had unilaterally decided to delay negotiations until Monday, at the earliest.
The current collective bargaining agreement expires May 18, with training camps scheduled to open the following day. Rookies and quarterbacks are scheduled to report May 15.
Following the delay in contract talks, the CFLPA recommended to its players they forego reporting to training camp if a new collective bargaining agreement hasn't been reached by then.
The two sides continue to negotiate non-monetary items.
Talks formally began March 11-12 in Toronto. The CFL and CFLPA had met twice a week over a five-week span before the delay.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.