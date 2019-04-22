CFL, players to return to negotiating table on April 29

Talks between the CFL and its players on a new collective bargaining agreement will resume on April 29.

Both the league and CFL Players' Association confirmed they'll meet Monday and Tuesday in Toronto. They last met April 9 in Vancouver to conclude two days of talks.

The following day, CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay told reporters the CFL had unilaterally decided to delay negotiations until Monday, at the earliest.

Ramsay said the CFLPA was told the league had "other priorities" to take care of before it could resume talks.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires May 18, with training camps scheduled to open the following day. Rookies and quarterbacks are scheduled to report May 15.

Following the delay in contract talks, the CFLPA recommended to its players they forego reporting to training camp if a new collective bargaining agreement hasn't been reached by then.

The two sides continue to negotiate non-monetary items.

Talks formally began March 11-12 in Toronto. The CFL and CFLPA had met twice a week over a five-week span before the delay.