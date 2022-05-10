CFL to table offer to players' union with current CBA set to expire: report
CFLPA rejected proposal last week for 10-year deal with no salary cap increase
The CFL Players' Association will have a new offer from the CFL to consider when the two sides resume collective bargaining talks Wednesday.
It will be the first meeting between the league and union since Thursday when the CFLPA rejected a CFL proposal for a 10-year deal with no increases to the salary cap and also eliminated the Canadian ratio.
According to two sources, the CFL will table a new offer to the union Wednesday morning.
The current collective bargaining agreement is slated to expire Saturday, the day before CFL training camps are scheduled to open.
The union has instructed its players to not report to camp without a new agreement in place.
Teams have countered by informing their players that any who attend camp will be housed and fed by franchises in the event of a lawful strike.
Veteran Elks QBs reportedly partaking in rookie camp
The Edmonton Elks will be the lone CFL team to have veteran quarterbacks participating in their rookie camp Wednesday.
On Sunday, the CFL Players' Association announced it had informed eight CFL teams that it had directed veteran quarterbacks to skip rookie camps, which are slated to open Wednesday. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management."
According to a source, the Elks were that club. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the CFL nor the union had specifically named the Edmonton franchise.
So veteran Nick Arbuckle, who was traded to Edmonton from Toronto last October, and sophomore Taylor Cornelius, who started eight games last year for the Elks, are expected to report to rookie camp Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?