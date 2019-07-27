Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli out for season
Hamilton pivot tore anterior cruciate ligament in left knee against Winnipeg on Friday
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the rest of the CFL season.
Masoli tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Friday night's 23-15 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Ticats announced the next afternoon that he would miss the remainder of the year.
No date for surgery has been determined.
He suffered the injury with five minutes remaining in the first quarter of the victory over Winnipeg at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.
WATCH | Masoli leaves game with knee injury:
Masoli is ranked second in the CFL in passing touchdowns (nine), third in completions (125), and passing yards (1,576).
He's tied for fourth in rushing TDs with four.
Hamilton is atop the CFL standings with a 5-1 record and will head to Regina this week to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.
