Argos set to be without key defender Peters; Redblacks missing Behar, Williams
Toronto, Ottawa set to play Stampeders, Lions respectively in upcoming week
The Toronto Argonauts could be without one of their top defenders Saturday when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.
American defensive lineman Damontre Moore (quad) also hasn't practised this week. The 10-year NFL veteran saw his first game action with Toronto in last week's 45-15 road win over Ottawa.
And for the second straight day, veteran American receiver Eric Rogers (quad) was limited.
On a positive note, Canadian offensive lineman Shane Richards (quad) was a full participant Wednesday after not practising Tuesday. And defensive back Shaq Richardson (groin) and running back Javon Leake (hamstring), both Americans, have been full participants this week.
Redblacks without multiple starters
The Ottawa Redblacks will be without Canadian receiver Nate Behar and American tackle Ucambre Williams when they visit the B.C. Lions on Friday night.
Behar was listed on Ottawa's injury report as being out with a hand injury while Williams has a knee injury. Both were listed as starters for Ottawa's 45-15 home loss to the Toronto Argonauts last week.
American defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin (quad) is questionable. He, too, was listed as a starter against Toronto.
WATCH | Redblacks fall to Argos as Toronto clinches playoff berth:
Mauldin leads the CFL in sacks with 12 while Behar is Ottawa's second-leading receiver this season with 59 catches for 727 yards and two TDs.
Also listed as being out are defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (hamstring), running back William Powell (knee), offensive lineman Darius Ciraco (hip) and linebacker Adam Auclair (hand). Baltimore and Powell are Americans while Ciraco and Auclair are Canadian.
Last week, Baltimore and Ciraco were on Ottawa's one-game injured list while both Powell and Auclair were on the six-game.
