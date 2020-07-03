Skip to Main Content
CFL denies reports Winnipeg would be hub city for shortened season
CFL

CFL denies reports Winnipeg would be hub city for shortened season

A CFL spokesman denied reports the league had settled upon Winnipeg as a hub city in the event football was played this year.

League hasn't reached a decision whether or not a season will even be held

The Canadian Press ·
The CFL says no decision has been made regarding a hub city for an abbreviated 2020 regular season. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

The CFL says no decision has been made regarding a hub city for an abbreviated 2020 regular season.

On Friday, a CFL spokesman denied reports the league had settled upon Winnipeg as a hub city in the event football was played this year.

The spokesman added the CFL also hasn't reached a decision whether or not a season will even be held this year.

The 2020 regular season was scheduled to kick off June 11 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has stated the earliest a shortened 2020 season would begin is September but that a cancelled campaign is also possible.

Currently, the CFL and CFLPA are discussing amendments to the collective bargaining agreement that would allow for an abbreviated season to be played.

Both sides must sign off on any CBA changes for them to be implemented.

WATCH | CFL eyes September start to season:

The shortened season could run until December and the league is moving away from its traditional Grey Cup Festival format. 1:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now