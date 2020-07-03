CFL denies reports Winnipeg would be hub city for shortened season
League hasn't reached a decision whether or not a season will even be held
The CFL says no decision has been made regarding a hub city for an abbreviated 2020 regular season.
On Friday, a CFL spokesman denied reports the league had settled upon Winnipeg as a hub city in the event football was played this year.
The spokesman added the CFL also hasn't reached a decision whether or not a season will even be held this year.
The 2020 regular season was scheduled to kick off June 11 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has stated the earliest a shortened 2020 season would begin is September but that a cancelled campaign is also possible.
Currently, the CFL and CFLPA are discussing amendments to the collective bargaining agreement that would allow for an abbreviated season to be played.
Both sides must sign off on any CBA changes for them to be implemented.
WATCH | CFL eyes September start to season:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.