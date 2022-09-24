Harris, Lewis lead Alouettes to comeback win over Tiger-Cats
Lewis reaches 1,000-yard receiving mark as Montreal wins season series
Eugene Lewis broke the 1,000-yard mark scoring the game-winning touchdown as the Montreal Alouettes grabbed a 23-16 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
Trevor Harris went 26-of-35 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns — both to Lewis who had seven receptions for 52 yards.
Wes Hills ran in Hamilton's lone touchdown on the night. Dane Evans went 22-of-29 passing with 288 yards.
WATCH | Alouettes' Lewis surpasses 1,000 receiving yards with TD catch:
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tiger-Cats (4-10) broke the ice. Evans pulled a big play from his sleeve with a 38-yard pass to Papi White. Hills later capped off the drive with a four-yard run to put Hamilton up 7-0.
Harris connected with Jake Weineke on a 31-yard pass for a big play on the next drive, but Montreal failed to answer back with a touchdown of its own. Kicker David Côté hit a 41-yard field goal to put the Alouettes on the board.
Just over three minutes into the second half, Côté trimmed Hamilton's lead to four with a career-high 51-yard field goal. Small responded less than two minutes later with a 38-yard field goal to bring the score to 13-6 for the Ticats.
The Alouettes reached the red zone for the first time in the game halfway through the third quarter and Harris found Eugene Lewis on a five-yard touchdown pass. However, Côté missed the extra point, keeping Montreal behind by one.
Geno strikes back!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLGameday</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MTLAlouettes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MTLAlouettes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GENOALLDAY7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GENOALLDAY7</a> <a href="https://t.co/ABcszVnxBw">pic.twitter.com/ABcszVnxBw</a>—@CFL
One play prior to the score, Hamilton cornerback Rodney Randle Jr. collided with a teammate and was eventually taken off the field by stretcher after a long injury break.
Under a minute into the fourth, Montreal took its first lead of the game courtesy of a Côté 12-yard field goal, his third of the night.
Montreal followed that up with a drive downfield leading to Harris finding Lewis for a nine-yard touchdown, helping the receiver reach the 1000-yard mark. Harris then found Reggie White Jr. to complete the two-point conversion and go up 23-16.
The Ticats attempted to force overtime but a late fumble by wide receiver Kiondre Smith was recovered by defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, sealing the Alouettes' win.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?