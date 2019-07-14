Tiger-Cats exorcise plenty of demons with home win over Stampeders

Brandon Banks scored three touchdowns — including the game-winner with under three minutes to play — as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats exorcised plenty of demons with their 30-23 home win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

Jeremiah Masoli hit Banks with a 20-yard TD strike at 12:16 of the fourth as Hamilton (4-1) snapped a dubious 15-game losing streak to Calgary (2-2) that included the 2014 Grey Cup.

The Ticats head into their bye week with their first home victory over the Stampeders since a 24-17 decision Sept. 8, 2009.

And Hamilton is 4-1 for the first time since '98 when it made the first of consecutive Grey Cup appearances against Calgary, losing that year before downing the Stampeders in '99 for their last CFL title.

Masoli also found Banks on a 22-yard TD strike three minutes into the fourth to put Hamilton ahead 23-16. But Calgary countered with Ka'Deem Carey's three-yard TD run — his second of the game — at 7:12 to pull even 23-23.

It was a record-breaking night for Banks, who recorded his CFL-record fifth TD off a missed field goal attempt in the first half. Will Likely III also got into the act with a kickoff return touchdown as Hamilton ended the first half tied 16-16 despite mustering just 67 offensive yards.