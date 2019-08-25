Lions suffer 6th straight loss as Tiger-Cats claw out win

A touchdown by David Watford powered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 13-10 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

The Lions (1-9) were plagued by the same issues that have dogged the team all season, including a weak offensive line that allowed quarterback Mike Reilly to be sacked seven times by the Ticats (8-2).

B.C. has now lost six games in a row for the first time since 2010.

Reilly still managed to throw for 286 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also reached a new milestone, hitting 30,062 passing yards in his CFL career.

Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans tossed for 194 yards and two interceptions.

Despite the final score, the Lions put up a gritty defensive performance, keeping the East Division-leading Ticats off the scoreboard for much of the first half.