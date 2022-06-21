Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL

CFL greats Ricky Ray, Chip Cox elected to Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Former CFL stars Ricky Ray and Chip Cox were named Tuesday for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in their first years of eligibility.

Grey Cup champions earn induction in 1st year of eligibility

The Canadian Press ·
Ricky Ray with the Grey Cup in 2017 following the Toronto Argonauts win over Calgary. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Ray won a record four Grey Cups as a CFL starting quarterback with both Edmonton and Toronto while Cox claimed two league titles as a defensive back/linebacker with the Montreal Alouettes, the team he spent his entire 13-year pro career with.

Chip Cox played 13 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Also named in the player category were kicker Paul McCallum, fullback Tim Tindale, and Dick Thornton who played on both sides of the ball.

Former CFL head coach Dave Ritchie, longtime team executive Roy Shivers and Keith Evans, the Calgary Colts founder and former GM, were selected as builders.

The 2022 class will be inducted Sept. 16 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

The newest members will also be honoured the following day at halftime of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats/Winnipeg Blue Bombers game.

