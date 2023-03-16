Former CFL player, commissioner Larry Smith leads 2023 Hall of Fame class
Ex-players Solomon Elimimian, John Bowman also among 8 set to be inducted
Larry Smith has pretty much seen and done it all in the CFL.
The 71-year-old Hudson, Que., native has been a player (1972-81, Montreal Alouettes), team executive (Alouettes president 1997-01, 2004-10) and served as CFL commissioner (1992-97). He spearheaded the league's foray into the U.S. during one of its most tumultuous stretches.
On Thursday, Smith was named for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a builder.
"It's something as a player [and] as an administrator I never really though too much about," Smith said. "As a player, I played with great individuals and having had a coach like Marv Levy was not only an honour but a tremendous growing experience because you learned a lot about human dynamics.
The '23 class includes linebacker Solomon Elimimian, defensive lineman John Bowman, defensive back Larry Crawford and Canadian offensive linemen Josh Bourke and Lloyd Fairbanks. Jacques Dussault was also named as a builder.
All will be formally inducted Sept. 15.
Chris Schultz, a former Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman and TSN broadcaster, will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame's media wing on Nov. 19 with sportswriter Vicki Hall and TSN producer Jon Hynes.
Schultz died from a heart attack in 2021.
1 of 3 also in pro football Hall
Smith was the first player taken in the '72 CFL draft out of Bishop's. The running back was part of two Grey Cup-winning teams (1974, '77) under Levy, who joins the late Bud Grant and quarterback Warren Moon as the only individuals enshrined in both the Canadian and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He is best remembered for leading the CFL's American expansion. Between 1993 and '95, the league had franchises in Sacramento, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Shreveport, Birmingham, Memphis and Baltimore before reverting back to its all-Canadian format in 1996.
Smith said the fees generated through American expansion — he estimated at between $15 and $18 million US — were crucial for the cash-strapped league. In 1996, the CFL didn't have enough money to pay Edmonton and Toronto players in the Grey Cup game but fortunately, Tim Hortons provided much-needed funds that ensured the players' cheques would clear.
Smith also dealt with several ownership issues during his tenure as well as the Ottawa Rough Riders folding after the '96 season.
Oversaw relocation to Montreal
However, Smith oversaw the relocation of Baltimore to Montreal in 1996. He resigned as commissioner in 1997 and became Alouettes president.
"I'm glad I was there because I'll tell you the truth," Smith said. "I'm not arrogant because I'm a team player but I always felt if I hadn't got that job as commissioner when they were talking about some of the people that could be commissioner, it would be a lot worse.
"I felt I could do the job because I had more energy and maybe a little bit more savvy than some of the other guys that were looking to be commissioner of the CFL."
Smith, currently a member of Canada's Senate, was instrumental in the Alouettes securing a foothold within Montreal's francophone community. He became the face of the franchise, making over 200 appearances annually throughout Quebec promoting the club's brand as its top executive.
"It was a lot of fun having the opportunity to work with Bob Wetenhall," Smith said of the Alouettes Hall of Fame owner who died in 2021. "I was very respectful of Bob all the way through and I was really honoured to be able to work with a man of his integrity and quality.
"I always say Bob Wetenhall and David Braley saved the CFL at that moment (1997) [and] it really set the tone for the future of the CFL."
Braley, who died in 2020, owned Hamilton (1987-90), B.C. (1997-2020) and Toronto (2010-15). He went into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Elimimian a 4-time all-star
Elimimian appeared in 133 career games with B.C. and Saskatchewan (2010-2019). In 2014, he became the only defensive player to be named the CFL's outstanding performer after registering a then-record 143 tackles (he had 144 in '17).
Elimimian, a four-time CFL all-star, was the league's top rookie in 2010 and twice its outstanding defensive player (2014, '16). The 2011 Grey Cup champion with B.C. is currently president of the CFL Players' Association.
Ironically, Eimimian's historic 2014 campaign came after being told by then head coach Wally Buono the club was looking at trading him.
"I finished '13 as a West all-star but I missed the last playoff game due to a hamstring injury and there was concern about me not being able to stay healthy," Elimimian said. "Ultimately they made the decision to work with me another year and coach Benevides [then defensive coordinator Mike Benevides] had a lot to do with me staying on the club.
"I was able to do something that was never done before but that off-season was tough, there were many challenges. But maybe I needed those challenges because in my mind I was going to prove myself right. I had a lot riding on that year, not just my standing with the B.C. Lions but with my career."
Bowman now working as coach
Bowman spent his entire 14-year career with Montreal (2006-19), registering 134 sacks (seventh all-time) in 230 regular-season games. Twice he led the league in sacks, including 2015 when he had a career-high 19.
Bowman helped Montreal win consecutive Grey Cups (2009-10) and is currently B.C.'s defensive line coach.
"I wasn't the fastest, I wasn't the strongest, I wasn't the most athletically gifted," Bowman said. "My biggest skill was I was a worker and that made me relentless on the field because I didn't care who was better than me, I was going to out-work them for 60 minutes.
"When I tell people I was an average man's player, [they can relate] because people can recognize work."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?