Blue Bombers lead Ticats after 1st quarter of 107th Grey Cup

After one quarter, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 8-3 in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.

Winnipeg's Andrew Harris opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run.

Both teams are looking to snap lengthy championship droughts.

The Bombers, who reached the final by eliminating the top two teams in the West - Saskatchewan and Calgary – are aiming to win their first Grey Cup title in 29 years.

The Ticats, who finished with a league best 15-and-3 record during the regular season, last won the Grey Cup 20 years ago in 1999.