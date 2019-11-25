Blue Bombers lead Ticats after 1st quarter of 107th Grey Cup
After one quarter, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 8-3 in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary. Winnipeg's Andrew Harris opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Winnipeg's Andrew Harris opened the scoring with 15-yard TD run
After one quarter, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 8-3 in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary.
Winnipeg's Andrew Harris opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Both teams are looking to snap lengthy championship droughts.
The Bombers, who reached the final by eliminating the top two teams in the West - Saskatchewan and Calgary – are aiming to win their first Grey Cup title in 29 years.
The Ticats, who finished with a league best 15-and-3 record during the regular season, last won the Grey Cup 20 years ago in 1999.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.