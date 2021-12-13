Blue Bombers defeat Tiger-Cats 33-25 in OT to repeat as Grey Cup champions
Winnipeg linebacker Kyrie Wilson seals dramatic victory with interception
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their second straight Grey Cup title with a dramatic 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.
Quarterback Zach Collaros connected with receiver Darvin Adams for a 13-yard touchdown on Winnipeg's opening overtime possession, and he followed it up with a two-point conversion pass to Rasheed Bailey to give the Blue Bombers a 33-25 lead.
Winnipeg's defence stood strong and linebacker Kyrie Wilson sealed the victory by intercepting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli on the ensuing drive.
Masoli replaced injured starter Dane Evans midway through the second quarter and went on to throw two touchdown passes.
Winnipeg has now claimed back-to-back championships for the first time since 1961-1962.
More to come.
