Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans goes down in 2nd quarter of Grey Cup
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans went down in the second quarter of the Grey Cup on Sunday, being replaced by Jeremiah Masoli. Evans had completed four of nine passes for 24 yards and one interception.
Hamilton pivot exits in 2nd quarter, gets replaced by Jeremiah Masoli
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans went down in the second quarter of the Grey Cup on Sunday.
Evans left with 7:10 remaining in the quarter after going down under two Blue Bombers. He had narrowly escaped Willie Jefferson earlier on the play with the Winnipeg defensive end penalized for his hand connecting with the quarterback's head.
Evans was able to walk off gingerly after receiving treatment. He was replaced by Jeremiah Masoli.
Evans had completed four of nine passes for 24 yards and one interception.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?