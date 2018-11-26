Grey Cup on ice has CFL looking at potential field improvements
Playing surface becomes main talking point of Stampeders' win over Redblacks
On Monday, the CFL said it planned to meet in the off-season with turf manufacturers and stadium operations staff to see if improvements can be made.
Watch highlights of the Grey Cup between Calgary and Ottawa:
"Weather and challenging playing conditions have long been a part of late-season football. But we do plan to sit down with manufacturers and stadium operations staff this off-season to explore what else could possibly be done in the future to improve the playing surface in such conditions."
The temperature hovered near the freezing mark at kickoff with light winds. However, the playing surface got worse as the mercury dropped.
Slipping and sliding
It didn't seem to matter what kind of cleats the players used as slipping and sliding became the norm rather than the exception.
"It wasn't pretty icy, it was very icy," said Ottawa running back William Powell, who ran for a game-high 94 yards. "But both teams had to play on it. Hopefully in the future we can make better conditions for the Grey Cup but that's just how it was today."
The 56,000-seat stadium was refitted with new turf ahead of the 2015 Women's World Cup soccer tournament. The turf has a life cycle of eight to 10 years.
Messages left with the stadium's building supervisor and the turf maker and installer were not immediately returned.
The 2019 Grey Cup will be played at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.