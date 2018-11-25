Dave Dickenson, Stamps are fed up with losing Grey Cups

EDMONTON — In a lot of ways, Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson has had both the best start and most devastating start to a football head coaching career.

In his first three seasons since becoming the team's leader in 2016, Dickenson has led the Stampeders to the best record in the CFL every season. In fact, the Stamps regular season record over the past three years is a staggering 41-11-2.

It has been one of the greatest stretches of regular season football over a three-year period ever. But for all that winning, nothing can undo what's transpired in the last two crushing Grey Cup defeats for Calgary.

"The losses hurt. I think they sting more than any of the great feelings of a win, which is sad," Dickenson said.

"You should cherish the other side. You should remember the good times, not necessarily the pain. But I think we've all been there. I think certain things in your life will always stay with you."

Dickenson — who has won championships before as a quarterback and offensive coordinator — made it apparent how badly he wants to notch one as a head coach.

"I'm a competitor. I want to win," Dickenson said. "I think most people that are successful in life have to have a little bit of an edge."

The last two seasons have ended miserably for the Stampeders. All week long in Edmonton, the team and Dickenson have had to answer questions about back-to-back defeats in the big game. They can't hide from it.

Resilient Stamps

Dickenson has almost taken an us-against-them approach with his Calgary team in preparation for the 106th Grey Cup game against Ottawa — a rematch of the overtime thriller the Redblacks won two years ago in Toronto.

On a number of occasions, Dickenson has made reference to many people not wanting the Stampeders playing for the Grey Cup again.

"There were a lot of doubters. A lot of people thought we were on our way out," he said.

Calgary stumbled down the stretch to finish the regular season, losing three of their last four games. They suffered a number of serious injuries to key players throughout the season. But every time it looked like the Stamps were down and out, they found a way to win.

"This is pro sports. If you're going to get knocked out and stay on the canvas, find another sport," said Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel.

The Stamps have been knocked out the past two Grey Cups — not outplayed, just unable to finish.

"A couple plays," Hufnagel said. "You can't say the team wasn't ready to play because that hasn't been the case the last two years. I've always said you need to play hard and prepare hard and you need some good luck on that day."

Luck certainly hasn't been on the side of the Stamps in the past two championships. It would have been easy for a team so motivated the past two seasons to quit this year.

But Dickenson says this is a different team.

"I think we showed some resiliency and I think that's missing in life these days," he said. "We want guys that can overcome adversity. We found some energy, we found some new blood, some new players stepped up."

Dickenson speaks with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who was awarded the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award this season. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Trying something different

There's not much Dickenson or Hufnagel would change about how they prepared or played in the previous two finals.

But they didn't get the outcome they wanted. Now Dickenson says it's time to shake things up for this third consecutive Grey Cup.

"I got to do something different," he said. "Doesn't mean it's going to work, but we are going to try some different type of things, and hopefully it pays off on Sunday."

What those things are, Dickenson wouldn't elaborate on. Though after the last two losses, he seems more focused than ever to ensure a different ending to yet another banner season.

"It's definitely a different year, and we're a different team," he said. "I feel good about the guys in our locker room, and hoping to use that momentum to win one more game."