CFL governors rubber-stamp 7-year CBA agreement with players' union
There's finally labour peace in the CFL after the league's board of governors on Tuesday formally ratified the new collective bargaining agreement reached last week with the CFL Players' Association.
Deal can be opened after 5 years; regular season to begin June 9
The league's board of governors formally ratified the new collective bargaining agreement reached last week with the CFL Players' Association.
The players ratified the seven-year agreement last Thursday night, ending a lengthy, sometimes contentious negotiation that included just the second strike in league history and first since 1974.
The deal can be opened after five years when the CFL's broadcast agreement with TSN expires.
The 2022 regular season, which will feature a regular 18-game campaign for teams for the first time since 2019, is slated to kick off June 9.
