Argos add another veteran free agent with Adrian Tracy signing
The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran American defensive lineman Adrian Tracy on Wednesday.
Tracy, 34, retired prior to the 2021 season after signing with Montreal.
The six-foot-three, 248-pound Tracy spent five seasons with Hamilton (2015-2019) prior to signing with Montreal as a free agent.
Tracy had 139 tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles in 58 career CFL regular-season games, 51 being starts.
The former William & Mary star began his pro career with the NFL's New York Giants after being selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft.
Tracy earned a Super Bowl ring with the franchise in 2012 before finishing his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed veteran American defensive lineman Micah Johnson.
Johnson, 33, started 12 games last season with Saskatchewan, registering 19 tackles (eight for loss) and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-two, 278-pound Johnson has appeared in 108 career regular-season games with Calgary (2013-18) and Saskatchewan (2019, 2021).
Johnson is a three-time CFL all-star (2016-18).
Prior to coming to the CFL, Johnson spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants (2010), Miami Dolphins (2010), Kansas City Chiefs (2010-11), Cincinnati Bengals (2011-12) and Green Bay Packers (2013).
