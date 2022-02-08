Elks make big CFL free agency splash, sign trio of veterans
Edmonton inks Lawler, Gainey, as well as Canadian offensive lineman Mark Korte
The Edmonton Elks made a big splash on the first day of CFL free agency.
The Elks signed receiver Kenny Lawler and defensive back Ed Gainey, both Americans, as well as Canadian offensive lineman Mark Korte on Tuesday, less than two hours after the start of free agency.
Lawler's one-year deal is reportedly worth $300,000, which would make him the CFL's highest-paid non-quarterback.
The six-foot-three, 197-pound Lawler had 64 catches for a CFL-high 1,014 yards with six TDs in 13 games last season with Winnipeg. He helped the Bombers win consecutive Grey Cups during his two seasons with the club.
Gainey joins the Elks after five seasons with Saskatchewan. The five-foot-11 193-pounder registered 309 tackles, 36 special-teams tackles, one sack and 23 interceptions in 126 career CFL regular-season games with the Riders (2016-19, 2021), Hamilton (2014-15) and Montreal (2012-13).
The six-foot-two, 293-pound Korte returns home after spending his first three CFL seasons with Ottawa (2018-19, 2021). The native of Spruce Grove, Alta., played collegiately at Alberta.
Roughriders get linebacker Darnell Sankey
Linebacker Darnell Sankey is on the move.
Sankey, who had a league-leading 97 tackles last season with the Calgary Stampeders, signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey also had one special-teams tackle, one sack and one forced fumble last season.
Before coming to Canada, Sankey spent time with the NFL's Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.
Saskatchewan also signed Canadian offensive lineman Josiah St. John to a contract extension. The six-foot-five, 305-pound St. John appeared in 14 regular-season games last season, making one start, as well as the West semifinal and division final.
Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran Canadian Ted Laurent
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian defensive tackle Ted Laurent and American defensive back Jumal Rolle.
Laurent, a five-time East Division all-star, will return for his eighth season with the club.
The 34-year-old started 11-of-13 games for Hamilton last season, registering 14 tackles.
Laurent missed last year's Grey Cup due to appendicitis.
The six-foot-one, 299-pound Laurent has started 131-of-155 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton (2011-13) and Hamilton (2014-19, 2021). He has accumulated 200 tackles, one special-teams tackle, 48 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Rolle, 31, started all 14 regular-season games for Hamilton last season, registering 40 tackles, two special-teams tackles and two interceptions. He was named a CFL all-star for the first time.
Lions sign Canada's Sean Whyte
The B.C. Lions signed Canadian free agent kicker Sean Whyte.
The 36-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., originally signed with B.C. in 2007 as a territorial exemption. He began his CFL career with the Lions (2009-10) before spending time with Montreal (2011-14) and Edmonton (2015-19, 2021).
Whyte has appeared in 168 career regular-season games. He has hit 382-of-441 field goals (87 per cent) and sports a 42.6-yard punting average. He's 14th in all-time CFL scoring with 1,515 points.
B.C. also signed American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy and Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor as free agents.
Purifoy, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Roughriders, registering 106 tackles, eight interceptions and a forced fumble in 40 regular-season games. He began his CFL career with B.C. in 2016 and spent two seasons with the club before heading to Ottawa in 2018
Purifoy joined the Riders later that season.
O'Connor, 25, adds to the Lions' Canadian content at quarterback.
Nathan Rourke, a 23-year-old Victoria native entering his second CFL season, will come into training camp as B.C.'s starter following the off-season retirement of American veteran Michael Reilly.
O'Connor dressed for six games with the Stampeders in 2021. O'Connor suited up for nine games as a rookie with Toronto in 2019, completing 15-of-25 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.
O'Connor played collegiately at the University of British Columbia (2015-18), leading the Thunderbirds to a Vanier Cup title in 2015.
Argonauts agree to terms with CFL veteran Davis
The Toronto Argonauts agreed to terms with American defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis.
The six-foot-one, 238-pound Davis had 39 tackles and six sacks in 13 regular-season games last season with Hamilton. But Davis had seven tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in the Ticats' three playoff games, helping the club reach the Grey Cup for a second straight season.
Davis, 31, began his CFL career with Calgary (2016-18) before moving to Hamilton (2019, 2021). He has played in the Grey Cup in each of his five seasons in Canada, winning in 2018 with the Stampeders.
Davis has appeared in 75 career CFL regular-season games, recording 216 tackles, four special-teams tackles, 42 sacks, three interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.
Toronto also signed American linebacker Wynton McManis.
McManis, 27, appeared in one game last season with the New Orleans Saints before finishing the year on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.
The six-foot-one, 225-pound linebacker spent three seasons with the Stampeders (2017-2019), registering 104 tackles, 41 special-teams tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles in 43 career regular-season games. He had a CFL-best 25 special-teams tackles in 2018, helping the Stamps win the Grey Cup that year.
McManis began his pro career in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers after signing with the NFL club as an undrafted free agent.
Bombers add veteran Ellingson
The Blue Bombers agreed to terms with veteran American receiver Greg Ellingson.
Bombers GM Kyle Walters confirmed the move during a conference call.
Ellingson, 33, had 47 catches for 687 yards and a TD in 10 games last season with the Edmonton Elks.
The six-foot-three, 197-pound Ellingson is entering his ninth CFL season.
He has appeared in 117 career CFL games with Hamilton (2013-14), Ottawa (2015-18) and Edmonton (2019, '21), registering 549 catches for 7,952 yards with 42 TDs.
The move reunites Ellingson with Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros as the two were teammates with Hamilton in 2014.
The Ticats went to the Grey Cup that year, losing 20-16 to the Calgary Stampeders.
Walters also confirmed that veteran Canadian running back Andrew Harris, who has helped Winnipeg win consecutive Grey Cups (2019, '21), will hit the free-agent market after the two sides couldn't agree on a new deal.
Veteran running back William Powell returns to Redblacks
Veteran American running back Williams is back with the Ottawa Redblacks.
Powell, 33, re-signed with Ottawa as a free agent Tuesday. He began his CFL career with the Redblacks (2015-18) before spending the last two seasons with the Roughriders.
Powell ran 168 times for 733 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns in 2021. That broke a streak of three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Powell, including a career-high 1,362 yards in 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?