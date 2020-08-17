CFL's $30M federal government loan request denied: reports
League's board of governors will meet Monday to determine fate of 2020 season
The CFL's board of governors will meet Monday to determine the fate of the 2020 season after the league was unable to secure financial assistance from the federal government.
The CFL presented Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season.
But a source familiar with the situation said Sunday night the plan fell through when the assistance couldn't be provided to the league under the terms it sought.
The source was granted anonymity because neither the CFL nor the government have discussed the proposed loan publicly.
Federal source says government has denied <a href="https://twitter.com/CFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFL</a>’s request for $30 million loan to be directed towards shortened 2020 season. It has committed to work with the league to see what role it can play in its viability beyond ‘20. CFL’s BOG could determine fate of season on Mon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a>—@TSNDaveNaylor
The CFL's board of governors are expected to determine the league's next course of action Monday.
However, the league had stated repeatedly government assistance was needed in order to stage a shortened season.
Conversations with <a href="https://twitter.com/CFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFL</a> sources over past several weeks have indicated it is unlikely owners would stage a shortened 2020 season without federal assistance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a>—@TSNDaveNaylor
Earlier this summer, the CFL said all games would be played in Winnipeg if a shortened season could be staged.
