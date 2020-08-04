CFL decision still pending despite positive talks with health officials
Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, spoke positively Friday regarding his organization's talks with the CFL about its health-and-safety protocols for a shortened campaign in Winnipeg, the league's tentative hub city.
Approval from public health agency biggest consideration in league's request for loan
The wait continues for the CFL.
Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, spoke positively Friday regarding his organization's talks with the league about its health-and-safety protocols for a shortened campaign in Winnipeg, the CFL's tentative hub city.
But he can't say when a decision could be rendered.
Approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada is biggest consideration in the CFL's request last week for a $30-million, interest-free loan from Ottawa.
The CFL has maintained it requires government funding in order to stage an abbreviated season.
Its request for a $30-million loan was a reduction from the $44-million amended requisition it presented last month.
