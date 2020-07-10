CFL submits revised financial request, seeking $42.5M in federal aid: report
Funding would reportedly cover operating costs, player salaries for 2020 season
The CFL sent federal Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault a revised revised financial request Friday.
A league source said the league is seeking about $42.5 million in aid. In April, the CFL asked the federal government for up to $150 million in the event of a cancelled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The source added the request is to cover operating costs and player salaries for a shortened 2020 season and has involved input from the CFL Players' Association.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because neither the government nor CFL have confirmed the request.
WATCH | Edmonton CFL team's sponsor says nickname is inappropriate:
"We continue discussions with the federal government including discussions on our possible return to play," the CFL said in a statement.
The CFL's initial request of Ottawa consisted of three tiers: It called for $30 million immediately to manage the impact the outbreak has had on league business; additional assistance for an abbreviated regular season; and up to another $120 million in the event of a lost 2020 campaign.
The earliest an abbreviated '20 season will begin is September but Ambrosie has stated a cancelled campaign also remains possible.
Last month, the CFL and CFLPA began talks at amending the current collective bargaining agreement to allow for an abbreviated season. Prior to negotiations beginning, the league gave the union a memo outlining the conditions it wanted and a completion deadline of July 23.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.