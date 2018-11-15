CFL to add extra official to watch for head shots
Decision comes after 'helmet-to-helmet hit' was not penalized last weekend
The Canadian Football League will add an extra official to the field for the rest of the playoffs to watch for any blows delivered to the head or neck of a quarterback.
The development comes after Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Brandon Bridge was hit late in the fourth quarter of last weekend's West semifinal loss to Winnipeg. Bridge was rocked by a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jackson Jeffcoat, who was not penalized on the play.
In a release, the league says if the official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer.
The extra official will have no other responsibilities and cannot suggest or call a penalty for other infractions.
The Blue Bombers will visit the Calgary Stampeders in the West final. The Ottawa Redblacks will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the East crown.
The winners will square off in the Grey Cup on Nov. 25 at Edmonton.
