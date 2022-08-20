Elks dominate 2nd half, defeat Redblacks to snap 3-game skid
Taylor Cornelius throws 2 TDs as Edmonton scores 21 unanswered points
Taylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday at TD Place in Ottawa.
Cornelius completed 16-of-27 passes for 208 yards, including a four-yard touchdown pass to Derel Walker with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter. The win halted a three-game losing streak for the Elks (3-7).
One of the few bright spots for the Redblacks was a 50-yard reception by Darvin Adams, who played in his 100th CFL game.
An 18-yard touchdown pass from Cornelius to Kenny Lawler at 11:03 in the third quarter gave the Elks their first lead of the game at 16-12.
Just under eight minutes later, Ante Milanovic-Litre scored on a two-yard run to boost the Elks' lead to 23-12 following a Sergio Castillo extra point.
The Redblacks entered the third quarter up 12-9 after a less than spectacular first half that began with Ottawa's PA announcer introducing Edmonton as the Eskimos.
The Elks answered back before the end of the quarter on a 52-yard field goal by Castillo.
In the second quarter, Ward left six points on the board with back-to-back missed field goals from 40 and 47 yards that led to a pair of rouge points. Ward connected from 13 yards out with 4:45 left to give the Redblacks a 12-3 lead.
Late in the first half, the Elks had the ball at the Redblacks one-yard line following a defensive pass interference call.
Quarterback Kai Locksley entered the game for the short-yardage situation but was stopped twice on sneak attempts. Locksley scored on his third attempt on a sweep right play, but Castillo hit the upright on the point after attempt to make it 12-9.
