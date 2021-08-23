Elks say 2 more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 11
The Edmonton Elks say two more players have tested positive for COVID-19, following Monday's announcement of nine players testing positive.
Update comes after Monday's announcement of 9 new positive cases
The Edmonton Elks say two more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 11, the team confirmed to CBC News.
On Monday, the team announced nine new cases, a day after the CFL announced the team's game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday will be postponed due to an outbreak.
More to come.
