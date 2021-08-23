Skip to Main Content
CFL·New

Elks say 2 more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 11

The Edmonton Elks say two more players have tested positive for COVID-19, following Monday's announcement of nine players testing positive.

Update comes after Monday's announcement of 9 new positive cases

CBC Sports ·
The Edmonton Elks game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday has been postponed. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Edmonton Elks say two more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 11, the team confirmed to CBC News.

On Monday, the team announced nine new cases, a day after the CFL announced the team's game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday will be postponed due to an outbreak.

More to come.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now