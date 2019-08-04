Stampeders down Eskimos to move into tie for 1st in West

The Calgary Stampeders moved into a tie for first in the CFL's West Division with a 24-18 win over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

Calgary pulled even with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 5-2, while Edmonton fell to 4-3.

Terry Williams scored for Calgary on a 103-yard kick return and Eric Rogers had a touchdown catch.

Rene Paredes kicked four field goals, including three from over 40 yards.

Ricky Collins Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Eskimos and Sean Whyte contributed a field goal.

The Stampeders have a short week before facing the Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday.