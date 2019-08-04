Stampeders down Eskimos to move into tie for 1st in West
The Calgary Stampeders moved into a tie for first in the CFL's West Division with a 24-18 win over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.
Calgary claims season's 1st Battle of Alberta to pull even with Bombers
Calgary pulled even with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 5-2, while Edmonton fell to 4-3.
Terry Williams scored for Calgary on a 103-yard kick return and Eric Rogers had a touchdown catch.
Rene Paredes kicked four field goals, including three from over 40 yards.
Ricky Collins Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Eskimos and Sean Whyte contributed a field goal.
The Stampeders have a short week before facing the Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday.
