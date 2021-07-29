Edmonton Elks, Calgary Stampeders both release 16 players
Veterans quarterback Dakota Prukop, defensive lineman Shawn Lemon among names
Veteran CFL players Shawn Lemon, Thaddeus Coleman, Vontae Diggs and Kenny Shaw were among the Edmonton Elks' final cuts Thursday.
Edmonton made its final roster decisions ahead of the CFL's deadline of 10 p.m. ET on Friday.
The final roster moves come after receiver Kenny Stafford and linebacker Kevin Brown II, also CFL veterans, were let go earlier.
Lemon is a two-time Grey Cup champion with Calgary (2014) and Toronto (2017).
The six-foot-two, 230-pound Diggs, a linebacker, was Edmonton's outstanding rookie nominee in 2019 after recording 73 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, one interception and two sacks.
The six-foot-seven, 320-pound Coleman was in his second stint with Edmonton. The towering offensive lineman had played for the franchise from 2013-16 before joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-19).
Shaw had spent time with Toronto (2015-16), Ottawa (2017) and Saskatchewan (2018). The receiver registered 94 catches for 1,223 yards and five TDs in 25 career CFL regular-season games.
Edmonton opens the 2021 CFL season hosting the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 7
Dakota Prukop among 16 players released by Calgary
Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was among 16 players released Thursday by the Calgary Stampeders.
Prukop, an American, signed with Calgary in January. He spent his first three CFL seasons with Toronto (2017-19), completing 18-of-30 passes for 284 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.
Also released were offensive linemen Kwabena Asare and Jay Gutherie, receiver Malcolm Thompson, linebacker/long-snapper Benjamin Whiting, defensive back Michael Asibuo and linebacker Shaydon Philip. All are Canadians.
The Stampeders also let go defensive backs Corrion Ballard, Greg Ducre, Trae Elston and Javien Hamilton, linebacker Cory James, receivers Shawn Bane, Fred Trevillion and Aaren Vaughns as well as running back Trey Williams. All are Americans.
The club also announced that American defensive lineman Cassanova McKinzy has retired.
