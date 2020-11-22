Tiger-Cats win random draw for 1st pick in 2021 CFL draft
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie made announcement on Saturday
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have the first selection of the 2021 CFL draft.
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie made the announcement Saturday. The draft order was determined by a random draw rather than won-lost records because the league didn't stage a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will select second overall, followed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, B.C. Lions, the Edmonton Football Club, Ottawa Redblacks, Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders.
Hamilton will conclude the opening round with the ninth selection overall, the second of two first-round picks acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in the 2018 trade involving quarterback Johnny Manziel.
In keeping with the 'snake' format of the draft, Montreal will begin the second round. Hamilton will again have the final pick. No. 18 overall, then begin the third round.
The '21 draft will be reduced from eight to six rounds. Also eligible players will have the right to opt out in favour of the 2022 event.
The date for the 2021 draft has yet to be determined.
