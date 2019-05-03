Argos take offensive lineman Richards 1st overall in CFL draft

The Toronto Argonauts selected offensive lineman Shane Richards first overall in the CFL Canadian college draft Thursday night.

The six-foot-eight, 334-pound Calgary native was the second-ranked draft prospect on the CFL Scouting Bureau's final top-20 list behind Laval's Mathieu Betts, who signed last weekend with the NFL's Chicago Bears. Last year, Richards played eight regular-season games at Oklahoma State and capped his college career by helping the Cowboys beat Missouri 38-33 in the Liberty Bowl.

Richards attended the CFL combine in March but was sent home after deciding against testing. Despite that, he was regarded by many league officials as one of the draft's most pro-ready prospects.

Toronto secured the first overall selection after posting a CFL-worst 4-14 record last season. The Argos finished tied for fifth with B.C. for fewest sacks allowed (38).

Veteran Chris Van Zeyl, a 35-year-old native of Fonthill, Ont., enters his 14th season with Toronto at right tackle. The selection of Richards does allow the Argos the opportunity to go with five Canadians on the offensive line as the club finished 2018 with American Isiah Cage at left tackle.

It's the first time since '97 that the Argos held the first overall pick in the CFL draft. That year, they took centre Chad Folk, who was a member of two Grey Cup-winning teams from 1997-08.

Got our guy. With the #1 overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft, we've selected Shane Richards, OL Oklahoma State

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats followed by taking Hamilton native Jesse Gibbon, a four-year starting offensive lineman at Waterloo. The six-foot-five, 300-pound Gibbon was ranked No. 14 on the CFL scouting bureau's top-20 draft prospects list and is expected to play guard or centre in the pro ranks.

At No. 3, the Edmonton Eskimos took a flyer on the six-foot-three, 254-pound Betts. The 24-year-old Montreal native is the only player to win the J.P. Metras Trophy as Canadian university football's top lineman three straight years (2016-18) and was named U Sports' top rookie in 2015. He also won two national titles with Laval.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, with the first of two straight first-round selections, picked Windsor offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais. The six-foot-three, 310-pound native of Belle River, Ont., finished ranked seventh on the CFL's scouting bureau top-20 list despite being unranked in October and December. He's also scheduled to attend NFL rookie camp with both the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bombers followed up by taking Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo. The six-foot-five, 254-pound native of Surrey, B.C., started 17-of-30 games with the Vols, seeing action as a linebacker and defensive lineman. However, Kongbo suffered a major knee injury — tearing both the ACL and MCL — in a game last October versus Auburn, ending his senior campaign.

At No. 6, the Saskatchewan Roughriders selected the top receiver in the draft, Justin McInnis of Arkansas State. The six-foot-four, 212-pound native of Pierrefonds, Que., has great size and speed (4.57-second 40-yard dash time). McInnis, who's scheduled to attend rookie mini-camps with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, had 115 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 TDs over his college career.

The Ottawa Redblacks, true to form, then picked Kansas offensive lineman Alex Fontana. The six-foot-four, 298-pound Toronto native stated nine games at centre last season after missing the '17 campaign with the University of Houston due to a foot injury. Fontana was accepted an NFL rookie mini-camp invitation from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Grey Cup-champion Calgary Stampeders completed the opening round by taking UConn receiver Hergy Mayala, a Montreal native. The six-foot-one, 208-pound Mayala had 40 catches for 361 yards and five TDs last season and over his four-year tenure recorded 113 receptions for 1,352 yards and 12 touchdowns in 43 games.

Both the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes didn't have first-round picks.

First round

Toronto Argonauts, Shane Richards, OL, Oklahoma State

Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Jesse Gibbon, OL, Waterloo

Edmonton Eskimos, Mathieu Betts, DL, Laval

Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Drew Desjarlais, OL, Windsor

Winnipeg, Jonathan Kongbo, DE, Tennessee

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Justin McInnis, WR, Arkansas State

Ottawa RedBlacks, Alex Fontana, OL, Kansas

Calgary Stampeders, Hergy Mayala, WR, Connecticut

Note: B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes do not have first-round selections.