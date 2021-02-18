CFL commissioner Ambrosie says league is committed to returning to play in 2021
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced the league remains committed to returning to play in 2021, as it examines contingency plans to make it work.
League continues to examine contingency plans to make season happen
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the league remains committed to resuming play in 2021, but is keeping all options open regarding exactly how that will look.
The CFL didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league has unveiled a full 18-game 2021 schedule for all nine teams and while Ambrosie says the plan remains going ahead with that, the league is also examining potential contingencies like playing fewer contests in order to get back on the field.
After no Grey Cup game was played last year, the '21 CFL title contest is scheduled to be played in November in Hamilton.
