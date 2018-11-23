CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie gives his state of the league address

Watch live coverage now as CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie is delivering his annual state of the league address today from Edmonton, site of the 2018 Grey Cup.

Ambrosie is expected to cover a wide range of topics.

On Thursday, CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux sat down with Ambrosie and asked about a number of issues — from concussions to player safety and possible expansion into Halifax.

As he did last season, Ambrose refused to link football and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Instead, he called concussions an issue beyond the sports world.

"This isn't just a football issue," he told CBC Sports. "This is a sports issue, and there are almost four million concussions in North America every year. And the vast majority of some of those come from just people having falls. We're not alone with this. This isn't a football problem, this is a problem that we have to tackle as a society."

Ambrosie also said player safety is at the top of his priority list, saying there has been "a 30 per cent reduction in the number of injuries during practices."

He also wants to see an expansion team in Halifax, which has been a league hope for decades.