CFL commissioner Ambrosie says he's taken 20 per cent pay cut
League was criticized for imposing reductions to operations cap for each team
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has taken a 20 per cent pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ambrosie came under heavy fire earlier this week for unilaterally imposing a 20 per cent reduction to the football operations cap of all nine CFL teams.
But in a statement Thursday, Ambrosie divulged that he and every member of the CFL's executive team took a 20 per cent pay cut in April.
Ambrosie has also been criticized by the CFL Players' Association for not keeping players involved in the process of determining the details of a potential abbreviated 2020 season.
In the statement, Ambrosie said the CFL and CFLPA have written the Canadian government to change the criteria for its wage subsidy program so players are fully eligible.
Ambrosie added the league is looking forward to working with the players to effectively deal with the pandemic, both this year and beyond.
Ambrosie has stated the earliest the CFL would begin an abbreviated '20 season is sometime in September. But he also reiterated Thursday a cancelled campaign remains an option.
"We know COVID-19 has affected almost every business in some way, and we sympathize with our fellow Ontarians and Canadians," Ambrosie said in his opening statement.
"For us at the CFL, it's hard to imagine many businesses that have been affected more directly or for whom the negative impact may be more long lasting. "We totally support government and public health officials as they help us all cope with this crisis."
