CFL commissioner Ambrosie admits league has struggled to come up with plan to play
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the complexity of the situation has made it difficult for the league to formulate a plan to deal with COVID-19.
Testifies at Ontario committee on finance after asking for $150 million from feds
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the complexity of the situation has made it difficult for the league to formulate a plan to deal with COVID-19.
Ambrosie spoke Thursday before an Ontario standing committee on finance and economic affairs.
The commissioner has said the 2020 CFL season would start in September, at the earliest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Ambrosie has also stated the cancellation of the entire '20 campaign remains very possible.
Last month, Ambrosie testified before a House of Commons standing committee on finance.
Ambrosie's testimony came after he requested up to $150 million in financial assistance from the federal government.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.