CFL cancels season after request for financial help turned down
Will be 1st year Grey Cup won't be presented since 1919
The CFL has cancelled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It marks the first year the Grey Cup won't be presented since 1919.
"Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future," commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL."
The decision dasHes hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg and comes after the CFL couldn't solve a number of issues in an effort to try to salvage a season.
The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after presenting Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season.
"Even with additional support, our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020," Ambrosie said. "Without it, the losses would be so large that they would really hamper our ability to bounce back strongly next year and beyond. The most important thing is the future of our league."
