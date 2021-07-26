Veteran running back McCarty comes out of retirement to sign with Calgary Stampeders
Veteran Canadian running back Calvin McCarty came out of retirement Sunday to sign with the Calgary Stampeders. McCarty, 36, retired in March following 13 seasons with Edmonton.
McCarty, 36, retired in March following 13 seasons with Edmonton. McCarty appeared in over 200 regular-season games with the franchise and helped it win a Grey Cup title in 2015.
The five-foot-10, 215-pound McCarty ran for 1,615 career yards and 17 TDs while registering 263 catches for 2,005 yards and 143 touchdowns in 203 games with Edmonton.
In 2019, McCarty became just the fourth running back in CFL history to achieve the 200-game milestone.
The Stampeders also announced they've released receiver Dorian Baker, defensive back Josh Nurse and defensive linemen Dadi Nicolas, Qaadir Sheppard and Mbi Tanyi. All are Americans.
