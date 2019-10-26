Blue Bombers trump Stamps with last-second field goal
Quarterback Zach Collaros made his Bombers debut
Justin Medlock booted a 34-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to lift the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 29-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.
The win came in newly-acquired quarterback Zach Collaros's Bombers debut, and kept Winnipeg's (11-7) hopes alive for a home playoff date.
If the Stamps (11-6) lose next week to B.C., Winnipeg finishes second in the West Division. Saskatchewan (11-5) ends its season with back-to-back games against Edmonton.
Collaros completed 22-of-28 pass attempts for 221 yards with touchdown passes to Kenny Lawler and Darvin Adams. He threw one interception.
Calgary receivers Eric Rogers and Hergy Mayala each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bo Levi Mitchell.
Collaros was playing in his first game since suffering a concussion in a June 13 game when he was Saskatchewan's pivot.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.