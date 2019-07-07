Nick Arbuckle helps Stamps down Riders in 1st career CFL start

Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes in his first career CFL start to lift the Calgary Stampeders to a 37-10 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Eric Rogers hauled in an Arbuckle pass for a 19-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to extend Calgary's lead to 22-10.

On the ensuing Saskatchewan possession, Tre Roberson picked off a Cody Fajardo pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown. Rogers added a two-point convert to put Calgary up comfortably 30-10.

The Stampeders defence bottled up Fajardo and the Riders offence in the fourth quarter.

Nick Arbuckle went 19/22 with a pair of passing touchdowns in the Calgary Stampeders 37-10 spanking of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. 1:02

Calgary improved to 2-1. The Riders fell to 1-3.

Ka'Deem Carey on a two-yard run and Reggie Begelton — a 76-yard reception — scored Calgary's other touchdowns.