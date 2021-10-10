Last-second field goal lifts Stampeders to 2nd consecutive win over Roughriders
Rene Paredes hit from 39 yards 1st before penalty pushed it back 5 yards for 2nd kick
The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 22-19 on a 44-yard field goal by Rene Paredes on the final play of the fourth quarter on Saturday in Regina.
It was the second straight victory over the Riders for the Stampeders, who picked up a 23-17 victory last week in Calgary. The win improves Calgary's record to 4-5 while the Riders drop to 5-4.
The Stamps, who ran out to a 14-0 lead in last week's victory over the Riders, had another great start on Saturday.
PAREDES 👏👏👏👏👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLGameDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLGameDay</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/calstampeders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calstampeders</a> <a href="https://t.co/vmgucdou9C">pic.twitter.com/vmgucdou9C</a>—@CFL
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell connected with Markeith Ambles on a 71-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play of the game. Ambles was wide open on the right sideline, hauled in the pass at the Saskatchewan 30-yard line and ran away from Riders defensive back Christian Campbell to the end zone.
Mitchell put up the same stellar numbers in the first quarter, completing 6-of-8 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.
Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, the Riders tied the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Fajardo to Ricardo Louis. Catching a short pass along the sideline at the Calgary eight-yard line, Louis cut back inside to reach the end zone.
Riders unable to capitalize on late lead
Both kickers had two field goals in the first half. Paredes was successful from 19 and 12 yards while Saskatchewan's Brett Lauther split the uprights from 45 and 52 yards. Lauther also chipped in with two special team tackles in the first half.
The kickers exchanged field goals in third quarter. Paredes put Calgary ahead 16-13 with a 27-yarder. Lauther replied with an 18-yard field goal to tie the game 16-16.
Calgary drove deep into Saskatchewan territory midway through the fourth quarter with a trick play taking the Stampeders to the 24-yard line. Mitchell handed off to Colton Hunchak on a sweep around the left end only to have Hunchak pull up and toss a pass to Josh Huff for a 36-yard gain.
Two plays later Mitchell threw his second interception of the game. He overthrew Henry with Riders safety Loucheiz Purifoy catching the ball on the three-yard line and taking it to the Saskatchewan 28.
Paredes matched Lauther with his fourth field goal of the game, hitting from 43 yards out to tie the game 19-19 with 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?