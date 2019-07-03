Argos QB Bethel-Thompson gets nod after Franklin goes down with injury

Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson will start at quarterback Saturday night when the Toronto Argonauts host the B.C. Lions.

James Franklin started the first two games of the year for Toronto (0-2) but suffered an lower-leg injury in Monday night's 32-7 road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Argos head coach Corey Chamblin confirmed the new starting quarterback after practice on Wednesday and added Franklin will go on the six-game injured list.

Bethel-Thompson completed 3-of-6 passes for 26 yards against the Riders.

Franklin and Bethel-Thompson took turns as Toronto's starter last season, one that saw the Argos (4-14) miss the CFL playoffs after winning the Grey Cup the previous season.

Stamps seek clarity on Mitchell's injury

The Calgary Stampeders are seeking a second opinion on quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's injury without revealing exactly what it is.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 underwent magnetic resonance imaging Tuesday.

Mitchell appeared to injure his throwing arm throwing late in Saturday's game against the B.C. Lions. He left the game with three minutes to play.

He did not throw the ball at practice for a second straight day Wednesday. Mitchell indicated he felt pain in his right pectoral muscle.

The Stampeders (1-1) are in Regina on Saturday to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.