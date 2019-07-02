Stampeders QB Bo Levi to have MRI on throwing shoulder

Banged up at multiple positions, the Calgary Stampeders awaited word on one player in particular.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was scheduled to have magnetic resonance imaging on his throwing shoulder Tuesday.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 did not finish Saturday's 36-32 come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions.

Mitchell left the game with three minutes to play when he injured his throwing arm on a pass. He clutched his chest under his right arm before leaving the game.

Mitchell joined his teammates on the practice field Tuesday, but did not throw a ball. Backup Nick Arbuckle took first-team reps.

The Stampeders overtook the Lions in the final two minutes Saturday on Arbuckle's rushing touchdown and his touchdown and two-point convert passes to Ferric Rogers.

WATCH | Stamps score 15 points in last 85 seconds

The Calgary Stampeders scored 15 points in the last 85 seconds to stun the B.C. Lions 36-32 on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. 2:10

The Stampeders are in Regina on Saturday to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"Bo can handle playing if it's not a major injury," Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said. "Got my fingers crossed.

"There's definitely some pain. If you're not sure, you need to go get the MRI. Just see the extent and go from there."

Arbuckle went 9-for-9 in passing for 93 yards in relief of Mitchell. The 25-year-old out of Georgia State is in his second year with Calgary.

The six-foot-one, 213-pound pivot saw action in mostly short-yard age situations in his rookie season, but played more than a half in Week 5 when Mitchell was injured.

Arbuckle completed eight of 14 pass attempts for 84 yards and his first career touchdown throw in a 27-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

If he starts Saturday in what is sure to be a raucous Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Arbuckle says he'll be glad to get in a week's prep.

"It'll be good to actually having a full week of not just having the mental preparation, but the physical preparation as well of taking more than just two or three reps throughout the week," Arbuckle said.

"I'll feel more ready than I did this past week no doubt."